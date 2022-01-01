Go
Toast

Vicious Biscuit

Come in and enjoy!

409 W. Coleman Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Silence of the Hams$9.00
buttermilk biscuit, smoked ham, white cheddar cheese and an egg “your way”
The BYOB
pricing varies, we build it your way!
Vicious Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
The Ranchero$9.00
cheddar & jalapeno buttermilk biscuit, black bean spread, panko encrusted avocado, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, sunny side egg, topped with cilantro
The Old School Breakfast$10.00
two free range Storey Farms eggs (any style), with your choice of thick-cut bacon (3) or house-made sausage patty (2) & choice of Palmetto Farms stone-ground grits or Vicious potatoes, buttermilk biscuit
The Gravy Train$8.00
two buttermilk, smothered in our Storey Farms signature house-made maple sausage gravy
The Fat Boy$9.00
buttermilk biscuit, all natural antibiotic-free crispy chicken breast, house-made pimento cheese, signature house-made spicy honey drizzle
The Flame Thrower$11.00
cheddar & jalapeno buttermilk biscuit, spicy all natural antibiotic-free crispy chicken breast, white cheddar, spicy remoulade, Vicious thick-cut bacon, house-made cowboy candy
The Vicious Biscuit$10.00
cheddar & jalapeno buttermilk biscuit, all natural antibiotic-free chicken breast, Storey Farms signature house-made maple sausage gravy, house-made cowboy candy, maple syrup drizzle
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.50

Location

409 W. Coleman Blvd.

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Viscious Biscuit Food Truck

No reviews yet

Vicious Biscuit Food Truck!

Melvin’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Graze

No reviews yet

Creative Casual Cuisine.

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet

Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston