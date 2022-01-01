Go
Vicious Fishes - Fuquay

Brewery gastropub combining craft beer, fresh bar food and signature cocktails

132 S. Fuquay Avenue

Popular Items

Los Cabos Fish Tacos$15.95
4 cornflour tortillas filled with crispy haddock and topped with spicy magic slaw, radish, and jalapeno crema.
Coastal Cobb$15.95
Jumbo shrimp (your choice of grilled, fried, or blackened) served over crispy greens with charred sweet corn, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, onion, Applewood Smoked bacon, & drizzled with our amazing Farmhouse Vinaigrette. GFO.
Vicious Fish & Chips$16.95
Crispy fried haddock, house fries, and southern slaw. Served with malted tartar sauce. Note: you can only sub another side for fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
All beef cheeseburger served plain, unless toppings requested. Served with your choice of kids side.
Hometown Favorite$14.95
Double prime steak burger patties with sharp American cheese, Applewood Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted brioche bun. GFO.
The Yardbird$13.95
Fresh marinated chicken breast with your choice of grilled, fried, or blackened chicken and topped with sharp American cheese, Applewood Smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun. GFO.
The "Varina"$13.95
Crispy Buffalo fried chicken, double sharp American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. GFO.
Wings$13.45
8 crispy jumbo wings with Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Choice of Sweet BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Tsunami, or Spicy Canadian. GF.
Brauhaus Giant Pretzel$13.95
Toasted authentic giant German pretzel with house-made spicy white Pimento cheese, jalapenos, tart pickles, and brown mustard. Add warm beer cheese $1.
Sesame Salmon Crunch Salad$15.95
Fresh pan seared Atlantic Salmon with crispy greens, edamame, red onion, cucumber, avocado, and crunchy sesame sticks drizzled with Umami Vinaigrette.
Location

132 S. Fuquay Avenue

Fuquay-Varina NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
