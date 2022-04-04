Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Bridgeport
  • /
  • VickI Brand's Gather Tap and Tavern - 155 State Street
A map showing the location of VickI Brand's Gather Tap and Tavern - 155 State StreetView gallery

VickI Brand's Gather Tap and Tavern - 155 State Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

155 State Street

Bridgeport, CT 06604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

155 State Street, Bridgeport CT 06604

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Food kingz
orange starNo Reviews
160 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport, CT 06604
View restaurantnext
Trattoria 'A Vucchella
orange starNo Reviews
272 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT 06604
View restaurantnext
Brewport BPT - 225 South Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
225 South Frontage Road Bridgeport, CT 06604
View restaurantnext
El Coquito
orange starNo Reviews
510 E Main St Bridgeport, CT 06608
View restaurantnext
Ceviche Palace
orange starNo Reviews
1429 E Main St Bridgeport, CT 06608
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Diner
orange star4.3 • 4,338
1660 Barnum Ave Bridgeport, CT 06610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bridgeport

Frankie's Diner
orange star4.3 • 4,338
1660 Barnum Ave Bridgeport, CT 06610
View restaurantnext
The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport
orange star4.6 • 61
3425 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT 06605
View restaurantnext
ROADRUNNER
orange star4.4 • 22
2931 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT 06605
View restaurantnext
Black Rock Social House - 2895 Fairfield Ave
orange star5.0 • 4
2895 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT 06605
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bridgeport

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

VickI Brand's Gather Tap and Tavern - 155 State Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston