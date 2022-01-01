Go
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Bakery

Open today 6:30 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

13925 NW 67th ave

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Popular Items

Croqueta de la casa$1.40
Ham Croquette made in house!
Carne (Beef)$1.40
Medium Cafe con Leche$2.00
Natural Jugo de Narjana$3.75
Pizza Pastel$1.79
#1 Vicky Classic$7.09
Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm

