Vico Presto

Casual Italian by Cafe Vico Italian Restaurant. Craft your own bowls with an Italian twist or choose your favorite panini or soup.

1125 N FEDERAL HIGHWAY

Popular Items

Seasonal Roasted Veggie Panini$11.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, organic mix greens and roasted peppers with sun dried tomato and mushroom paste on an artisan ciabatta.
Vico Fruit and Greens Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, mango, blueberry, almonds, strawberries and gorgonzola cheese on a raspberry vinaigrette. Recommended protein : Pan Seared Cajun Tuna.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, fire grilled organic chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, seasoned panko bread crumbs, and homemade caesar dressing.
Cream of Vegetables$6.95
Cream of mixed roasted vegetables : yellow squash, broccoli, spinach and zucchini. 16 ounces
Lasagna Bolognese$12.95
Grounded beef, assorted cheese, béchamel sauce. (Voted the best lasagna in Broward)
Build Your Pasta Bowl$11.95
Choose pasta for base (1), pick your protein (1), choose your toppings (up to 3) and your homemade pasta sauce (1)
Pasta Fagioli$6.95
Tomato based soup with cannellini beans, prosciutto and pastina pasta. 16 ounces
Italian Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini$11.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, spinach and italian herb spread on an artisan ciabatta
Stracciatella Soup$6.95
Spinach, chicken broth, noddles and small shreds of an egg whites. 16 ounces
Panini Di Buffalo$11.95
Buffalo mozzarella tomatoes, pesto spread, arugula, red onions, and prosciutto on an artisan ciabatta bread.
Location

FORT LAUDERDALE FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
