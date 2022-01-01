Vics
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
305 highway 78 w
Jasper, AL 35501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:59 am
Location
305 highway 78 w, Jasper AL 35501
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Asylum Bar & Grill
A community Bar & Grill specializing in comfort food, full bar and great service. A Jasper Original
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
Lavish Coffee Bar - Downtown
Coffee
Community
Connections
Come in and enjoy!
Leo & Susie’s Famous Green Top Bar BBQ
Come in and enjoy!