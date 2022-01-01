Go
Vic's Pizza

Vic's Pizza is changing the way Nebraska looks at pizza. Vic's Pizza uses quality ingredients, time honored methods and endless imagination to produce a new style of pizza...Nebraska Style!

8340 Glynoaks Drive

Popular Items

PEPPERONI CREAM CHEESE$15.00
THE ONE WITH PINEAPPLE$16.95
grilled pineapple • white sauce • honey bbq sauce • pulled pork • mozzarella • honey jalapeño cream cheese • tropical jerk sprinkle
VIC'S STICKS$14.25
mozzarella, cheddar, swiss, parmesan cheese sticks
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
THE STAMP COLLECTOR$16.95
house red sauce • mozzarella • pepperoni • Italian sausage • meatballs • smoky mushrooms • black olives • roasted garlic cream cheese • caramelized onions
BROWN SUGAR & BACON CHEESE STICKS$15.95
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
PEPPERONI$14.25
SNACK SIZE (7-8 nuggs)$9.00
BBQ CHICKEN OBLIGATION$16.95
Honey bbq sauce • fried chicken nuggs • onions • mozzarella • smoked gouda
CLEVER MUSHROOM PUN$16.95
house white sauce • mozzarella • smoky button mushrooms • fresh arugula salad • truffle oil • swiss
HAMBURGER$14.25
Location

8340 Glynoaks Drive

Lincoln NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

