Victor restaurants you'll love

Go
Victor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Victor

Victor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Victor restaurants

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall image

 

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall

658 Eastview Mall, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Root31 Caesar$9.90
Romaine, croutons, shaved fresh hard cheese, tossed in house Caesar dressing
Veggie (V)$11.90
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, avocado, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing
Chicken Salad$12.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
More about Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall
The Distillery image

 

The Distillery

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Loaded Potato Skins$13.00
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream
*Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger$16.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
More about The Distillery
Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

261 W Main street, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak
Steak and American cheese.
Garlic Parm
Steak in garlic parm sauce with American cheese.
Chsbrg Dlx Wrap
Cheeseburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
New York Beer Project image

 

New York Beer Project

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Boss Burger$15.00
Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our "special" sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Beer Project Caesar$11.00
Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.
More about New York Beer Project
Nocino image

 

Nocino

818 Eastview Mall, Victory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Nocino
New York Beer Project image

 

New York Beer Project

300 High Street, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about New York Beer Project

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Victor

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Victor to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Brockport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston