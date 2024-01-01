Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street

11 West Main Street, Victor

No reviews yet
Side Buffalo Wing Sauce$2.00
New York Beer Project - Victor

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Buffalo Wing Pizza$16.00
Tender shredded chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese, and red & green onion are perfectly melded with authentic Buffalo wing sauce to create this signature pizza.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip$11.00
Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.
