Buffalo wings in Victor

Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street
11 West Main Street, Victor
|Side Buffalo Wing Sauce
|$2.00
New York Beer Project - Victor
300 High Street, Victor
|Buffalo Wing Pizza
|$16.00
Tender shredded chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese, and red & green onion are perfectly melded with authentic Buffalo wing sauce to create this signature pizza.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.
|Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
|$11.00
Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.