Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Victor

Go
Victor restaurants
Toast

Victor restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$12.00
Warm Dark Chocolate, Luxardo Cherry Sauce, Whipped Cream
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
Item pic

 

The Distillery - Victor

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake$9.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about The Distillery - Victor
Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor

261 W Main street, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Pb Cake$5.29
More about Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor

Browse other tasty dishes in Victor

Cheese Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Victor to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston