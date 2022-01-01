Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Finger$13.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders image

 

The Distillery - Victor

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders$18.00
tossed in your choice of one of
our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
More about The Distillery - Victor

