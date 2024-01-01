Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve clams

Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street

11 West Main Street, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini and Clam Sauce$23.00
Our famous clam sauce over linguini, choose red or white
More about Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street
New York Beer Project - Victor

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Project Clams (TO GO)$20.00
Half priced all day Monday!* (with beverage purchase). One dozen clams steamed in a bath of our Gameday Belgian Wit, shallots, and garlic. Served with drawn butter and garnished with a lemon.
*1/2 Price Clams Start 5/22/23
Beer Project Clams$20.00
Half priced all day Monday!* (with beverage purchase). One dozen clams steamed in a bath of our Gameday Belgian Wit, shallots, and garlic. Served with drawn butter and garnished with a lemon.
*1/2 Price Clams Start 5/22/23
More about New York Beer Project - Victor

