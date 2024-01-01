Clams in Victor
Victor restaurants that serve clams
More about Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street
Fire on Main - 11 West Main Street
11 West Main Street, Victor
|Linguini and Clam Sauce
|$23.00
Our famous clam sauce over linguini, choose red or white
More about New York Beer Project - Victor
New York Beer Project - Victor
300 High Street, Victor
|Beer Project Clams (TO GO)
|$20.00
Half priced all day Monday!* (with beverage purchase). One dozen clams steamed in a bath of our Gameday Belgian Wit, shallots, and garlic. Served with drawn butter and garnished with a lemon.
*1/2 Price Clams Start 5/22/23
|Beer Project Clams
|$20.00
