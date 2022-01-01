Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Victor
/
Victor
/
Cookies
Victor restaurants that serve cookies
Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall - 658 Eastview Mall
658 Eastview Mall, Victor
No reviews yet
Cookie
$2.30
More about Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall - 658 Eastview Mall
Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor
261 W Main street, Victor
No reviews yet
Cookie
$1.89
More about Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor
Browse other tasty dishes in Victor
Chili
Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Wedge Salad
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Garlic Bread
Pretzels
More near Victor to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsford
No reviews yet
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Brockport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(929 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(167 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston