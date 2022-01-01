Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Victor

Go
Victor restaurants
Toast

Victor restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nocino Garlic Bread$10.00
Mozzarella, Herbs, Spicy Marinara
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
Item pic

 

The Distillery - Victor

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
More about The Distillery - Victor

Browse other tasty dishes in Victor

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Victor to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (929 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston