Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Victor

Go
Victor restaurants
Toast

Victor restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

The Distillery

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Greek Salad$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

261 W Main street, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta, tomato, greek olives, onion and cucumber.
More about Mac's Philly Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Victor

Garden Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Waffles

Chicken Pizza

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Victor to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (857 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston