Tacos in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve tacos

The Distillery

10 Square Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Street Tacos$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about The Distillery
New York Beer Project

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Beer Project Tacos$14.00
Choose between three of our boom boom shrimp, blackened chicken, or ground beef tacos, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro. (no substitutions, please)
Chicken -15 / Ground Beef -15 / Shrimp -16
More about New York Beer Project

