Tacos in Victor

The Distillery
10 Square Drive, Victor
|*Street Tacos
|$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
New York Beer Project
300 High Street, Victor
|Baja Beer Project Tacos
|$14.00
Choose between three of our boom boom shrimp, blackened chicken, or ground beef tacos, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro. (no substitutions, please)
Chicken -15 / Ground Beef -15 / Shrimp -16