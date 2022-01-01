Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve waffles

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

261 W Main street, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle$6.99
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
New York Beer Project image

 

New York Beer Project

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles$17.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our house hot honey garlic sauce served over fluffy Belgian waffles. Presented "Southern-style" with bourbon maple syrup and walnuts.
More about New York Beer Project

