Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Victor
/
Victor
/
Waffles
Victor restaurants that serve waffles
Mac's Philly Steaks
261 W Main street, Victor
No reviews yet
Waffle
$6.99
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
New York Beer Project
300 High Street, Victor
Avg 4.1
(862 reviews)
Hot Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles
$17.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our house hot honey garlic sauce served over fluffy Belgian waffles. Presented "Southern-style" with bourbon maple syrup and walnuts.
More about New York Beer Project
Browse other tasty dishes in Victor
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
More near Victor to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Pittsford
No reviews yet
Brockport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston