Victor's Italian Restaurant
A neighborhood staple since 1984, Victor’s has evolved into the perfect reflection of an Italian Trattoria. Though the quality of the food, thoughtfulness of the service, and the caliber of wines, beers, and cocktails offered may hint at a more upscale Ristorante, Victor’s remains a cozy neighborhood spot, perfect for all occasions. Executive Chef George Sheffer’s menu changes with the season and highlights local products when possible. Come and enjoy stuzzichini (snacks) at the bar with a pint from a local brewer or pair any of our more than 100 wines (over 1/3 Italian varietals) on our wine list with Chef’s Prezzo Fisso menu.
554 S. Ogontz Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
554 S. Ogontz Street
York PA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Global Cafe - East York
Come in and enjoy!
Viet Thai Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
WHITE ROSE BAR & GRILL
The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM