Victoria Theatre

Mudlick Tap House

Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. We are all about getting back to the best type of cuisine… food made from scratch. Our culinary creations are regional variations of traditional pub and tavern fare. We’ve created an inviting industrial rustic space from our sleek stainless countertop bar, exposed brick walls and handmade wooden tables that lend to an intimate and comfortable dining experience sure to become your favorite spot for good company and good libations.

