Victoria restaurants you'll love
Victoria's top cuisines
Must-try Victoria restaurants
More about Dockside Boiling Pot
SEAFOOD
Dockside Boiling Pot
5209 N. Navarro St., Victoria
|Popular items
|Snow Crab
|$32.00
|1 lb Shrimp
|$18.00
|1 lb Shrimp Special
|$14.00
More about ParaVida Wellness
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ParaVida Wellness
1405 E Airline Rd, Victoria
|Popular items
|Coconut Pancakes w/Strawberry Chia Jam
|$4.99
Coconut flour pancakes served with organic, housemade strawberry jam. Cal 150 Pro 5g Fat 11g Carb 10g Sod 290mg
|Egg & Almond Snack Box
|$6.99
Hard boiled egg, gluten free crackers, almond butter, grapes
Cal 340 Pro 14 Fat 21 Carb 27 Sod 150
|Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice
|$9.99
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
More about ParaVida Wellness
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ParaVida Wellness
1405 E airline Rd, Victoria
|Popular items
|Smothered Steak Reg
|$9.99
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans.
Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg
|Quinoa & Kale Salad
|$7.99
Massaged organic kale, quinoa, shredded carrots, chickpeas, pepitas & hemp seeds served w/ oil free red wine vinaigrette.
Cal 270 Fat 8 Carb 39 Pro 12 Sodium 450
|Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular
|$8.99
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage.
Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg