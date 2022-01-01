Victoria restaurants you'll love

Go
Victoria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Victoria

Victoria's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Victoria restaurants

Dockside Boiling Pot image

SEAFOOD

Dockside Boiling Pot

5209 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Crab$32.00
1 lb Shrimp$18.00
1 lb Shrimp Special$14.00
More about Dockside Boiling Pot
ParaVida Wellness image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ParaVida Wellness

1405 E Airline Rd, Victoria

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Pancakes w/Strawberry Chia Jam$4.99
Coconut flour pancakes served with organic, housemade strawberry jam. Cal 150 Pro 5g Fat 11g Carb 10g Sod 290mg
Egg & Almond Snack Box$6.99
Hard boiled egg, gluten free crackers, almond butter, grapes
Cal 340 Pro 14 Fat 21 Carb 27 Sod 150
Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice$9.99
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
More about ParaVida Wellness
ParaVida Wellness image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ParaVida Wellness

1405 E airline Rd, Victoria

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Steak Reg$9.99
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans.
Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg
Quinoa & Kale Salad$7.99
Massaged organic kale, quinoa, shredded carrots, chickpeas, pepitas & hemp seeds served w/ oil free red wine vinaigrette.
Cal 270 Fat 8 Carb 39 Pro 12 Sodium 450
Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular$8.99
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage.
Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg
More about ParaVida Wellness
Aero Crafters image

 

Aero Crafters

309 E Crestwood Dr, Victoria

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
More about Aero Crafters

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Victoria

Green Beans

Map

More near Victoria to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bastrop

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Schertz

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston