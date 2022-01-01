Victorian Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$16.99
Hand breaded and pan fried cube steak covered in our homemade country gravy. Served with two eggs any style*, homestyle potatoes or housemade
applesauce and toast or fresh baked scone.
Southwest Burrito$14.99
Housemade Andouille sausage, roasted red potatoes, spinach, red bell peppers and onions. Rolled in a warm flour tortilla with three scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with our homestyle potatoes and housemate chipotle hollandaise sauce on the side.
The Green Hornet$13.99
Fresh spinach, asparagus, jalapeños, scallions, and Gruyere cheese in a three-egg omelet topped with avocado.
Farmers Burrito$15.99
Sausage, ham and bacon scrambled with three eggs, onions, tomatoes,
cheddar cheese, and our homestyle potatoes rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with fresh avocado, salsa and sour cream.
Hobo Potatoes$12.99
Red onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs over a plate of our homestyle potatoes. Topped with cheddar cheese and scallions. Served with choice of toast or fresh baked scone.
Sweet Hash of Joy$14.99
A large plate of roasted sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes with candied bacon, chopped hazelnuts, and kale. Topped with two fried eggs, crumbled chevre and fresh avocado. Served with choice of toast or fresh baked scone.
The Eighteen Wheeler$13.99
Huge plate of our famous sausage gravy over homemade fresh biscuits. Served with two eggs any style*. Served with choice of homestyle potatoes or our housemade applesauce.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two in a short stack
Three in a full stack
French Toast$10.99
Three thick slices of egg grilled Big Ed’s Texas toast, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Side Bacon$3.99
1404 NW Galveston Ave

Bend OR

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
