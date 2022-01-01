Victoria’s Wine & Dine

Italia Gardens

Italia Gardens, located in Oxford, MI, has been family-owned and operated since the first restaurant opened in 1931. Our first location in Flint, Michigan was opened by Albert and Josephine Barone. As the first Italian restaurant in the city, it became the spot for families and nearby Buick workers to dine on heaps of spaghetti and meatballs. After many years, and three locations, we are proud to be owned and operated by the same family that started Italia Gardens in 1931.

We offer casual, authentic Italian dining made from scratch in a family-friendly atmosphere. Bring your family and try our award-winning ribs or our signature lasagna! We also offer catering services and have a large private dining room that is perfect for your next special event. Contact us today for more information! Italia Gardens -- deliciously authentic Italian food!

