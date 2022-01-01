Victoria’s Wine & Dine

Go
Popular Items

Ceasar Salad$8.95
Hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. With creamy Caesar Dressing.
Chicken Parisian (Available after 4pm)$19.95
Sauteéd Chicken Breasts with Artichoke Hearts and a Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc. Served with Hericot Verts & Heirloom Grains
Valentine Wine Dinner (Sunday 2/13)
Join us for a very special Valentine Wine Dinner with Micheal Cregar - Woodberry Wines.
Sunday 2/13 Cocktail hour 4pm-5pm,
Dinner and Presentation
5pm-7pm.
5 courses 5 wines.
1st course -Brie & Apple Bisque.
2nd course- Ahi Tuna Poke.
3rd course - Duck Confit & Wild Mushroom Crepe.
4th course - Petite Filet with Roasted Garlic Mash and grilled Vegetables.
5th course - Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta.
$120 per person (plus tax) includes Gratuity. Please do not tip when you purchase the seats online.
Perfect Pairings (Monday 2/21 6:30-8:30)
Join us on February 21st from 6:30-8:30 for a Perfect Pairings event. Features three small plates paired with wines. Price includes gratuity (please do not tip when you purchase the seats).
Baguette Slices with European Butter$2.95
Hudson’s Maurice Salad$14.95
Our version of the famous department store recipe with Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Gherkins, Green Olives with special Maurice Dressing. Chopped and tossed upon request.
12 S Washington St

Oxford MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
