Go
Toast

Victorico's Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2145 NE Town Center Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (5983 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2145 NE Town Center Dr

Hillsboro OR

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

We're located in the Streets of Tanasbourne to get you refueled while you shop! No matter what brings you to the Streets we’ve got your Killer Burger made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with the best bacon and perfectly crispy fries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston