Go
Toast

Victorico's Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

390 East McAndrews Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

390 East McAndrews Rd

Medford OR

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

No reviews yet

Order take out by phone or online.
Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boba Tea Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
1132 Biddle Rd, Medford OR 97504

HB

No reviews yet

998 SE Oak St, Hillsboro, OR, 97123

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston