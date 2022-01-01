Victorico's Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
390 East McAndrews Rd
Location
390 East McAndrews Rd
Medford OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Order take out by phone or online.
Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.
Asian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Boba Tea Time
Come in and enjoy!
1132 Biddle Rd, Medford OR 97504
HB
998 SE Oak St, Hillsboro, OR, 97123