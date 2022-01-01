Victorico's Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
6933 N Lombard St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6933 N Lombard St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
StormBreaker Brewing
We are committed to helping you weather the storm
Twilight Room
A North Portland legend. A great place for everyone.
Tiny Bubble Room
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Zoraya
Come in and enjoy Peruvian food!