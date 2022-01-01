Go
Toast
  • /
  • Titusville
  • /
  • Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville

Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville

Great Seafood, Italian, Steaks & Pizza.
Central Florida's Best Oyster Bar.
Serving Central Florida Since 1979.

1701 N. US Hwy 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.99
LOADED POTATO SKINS$9.79
CHEDDAR AND BACON FILLED BOATS
See full menu

Location

1701 N. US Hwy 1

Titusville FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rearview Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bagel 13

No reviews yet

Get Ready To Get Lucky!

Heroes Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston