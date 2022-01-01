Go
Victors 1959 Cafe

Combining the sizzle of a mambo in Havana, the love from an Abuela's kitchen, and the particular tenacity of Minneapolis.
We love turning you on to Cuban food!

FRENCH FRIES

3756 Grand Ave S • $$

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)

Popular Items

BISTEC CRIOLLO$17.95
Thinly sliced steak that's been marinated in lime juice and garlic, sautéed with green peppers and onions, topped with 2 eggs, served with yuca frita, mojo sauce and toast choice.
DIA Y NOCHE$14.25
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
LECHON ASADO$16.95
Juicy pulled pork, slow roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and yuca frita.
MANGO PANCAKE$6.95
Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!
CUBAN HASH$15.25
Seasoned ground beef simmered in our Creole sauce with potatoes, green olives, raisins & capers. Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains & toast choice.
CAFE CON LECHE$5.50
Espresso with steamed milk, the Cuban version of a latté. We sweeten our Cuban specialty coffees with house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
YUCA FRITA$8.25
Yuca fries with mojo sauce.
SANDWICH CUBANO$16.25
Proudly serving our Cuban sandwich! Locally smoked honey ham and slow roasted pulled pork, with Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles, pressed on our delicious Cuban bread. Served with rice and beans or house chips.
ARROZ A LA CUBANA$15.25
Two eggs on top of white rice served with sweet plantains, yuca frita drizzled with our house mojo & Creole sauce on the side. Served with toast choice.
CHICKEN EMPANADA$4.00
Savory pastries filled with delicious stewed chicken! Served with Creole sauce.
3756 Grand Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
