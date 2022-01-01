Go
Victor's Mexican Grille

SERVING GREAT MEXICAN FOOD & THE BEST MARGARITAS IN TOWN SINCE 1979!

GRILL

8525 FM 359 S • $$

Avg 4.5 (1889 reviews)

Popular Items

LG CCQ
FLOUR CHIPS$2.50
TACOS AL CARBON$15.00
ENCHILADAS AL CARBON$14.00
FLOUR TORTILLAS$1.50
MD CCQ
BOWL TORTILLA SOUP$7.00
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$15.00
BEEF FAJITA (1)$25.00
SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8525 FM 359 S

Fulshear TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
