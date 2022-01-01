Go
Victors

Florence's Finest of Steaks, Wine, & Seafood!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

126 W Evans St • $$

Avg 4.4 (686 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of Fries$4.00
Steak Frites$28.00
12oz Angus Ribeye* with Crispy Fries
Four Seasons$9.00
Baby Spinach, Cranberries, Apples, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans
& Apple Poppy Seed Dressing
Angus Filet 2 Medallions$29.00
Steak Entrees come with whipped potatoes, asparagus, and garlic butter.
Side House Salad$4.00
Turkey Club$12.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Apple Smoked Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, on Two Slices of Toasted Wheat, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
She Crab & Shrimp Bisque Bowl$12.00
Coastal Blue Crab, Fresh
Shrimp, Cream Sherry
Angus Beef Burger$12.00
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
and French Fries
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries and French Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 W Evans St

Florence SC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

