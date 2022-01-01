Victor's Pizza Co

Go
We are a locally owned and operated pizzeria is Salt Lake City, Utah. We provide take out and delivery services for anyone looking for a quick and delicious bite to eat. We use only the best locally sourced ingredients. Visit us in cyberspace, call or just stop by and say hi - we promise to treat you like family (without making it weird).

545 W 3900 S Suite A

Popular Items

Mia
Same as Jules plus Feta, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts on Olive Oil and Garlic Reduction.
Don't you just love it?
Side of Sauce$0.99
Royal with Cheese
Marinara w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda & Parmesan topped with Fresh Basil.
You would dig it the most!
The Chopper
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon and Salami on Marinara.
It's a Chopper, babe.
14"$13.99
16"$15.99
12"$11.99
Mozzarella Garlic Melt$9.99
Our hand crafted cheese bread with lots of mozzarella and a side of marinara sauce!
6 Piece Wings$8.99
The Wolf
Classic White Pie with Ricotta and Mozzarella on Garlic and Olive Oil.
That's all you had to say!
Location

Millcreek UT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
