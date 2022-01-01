Victor's Restaurant

Templin Family Brewing

Owner and brew master Kevin Templin has a deep respect and passion for the German way of making beer. Long, slow brewing, fresh- high quality ingredients- enjoyed around a table with family and friends; all contribute to the stellar beer he produces.

In the early 1990’s Kevin followed his brother Chris to Alta, Utah to ski, where he met and married a local Utah girl, Britt Porter, and started a family. Kevin was an early player in Utah’s craft beer scene, first home brewing, then working at Desert Edge and finally moving to RedRock Brewing Co in 1998, where he became the head brewer and gave RedRock many of the award winning beers people came to know and love: Paardebloem, Reve, Elephino, -just to name a few.

Now, with three generations of Templins in Utah, Kevin & Britt are infusing Utah with their love of beer and family. We hope you enjoy the beer as much as we enjoy making it. Prost!

