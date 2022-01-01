Victor's Italian Cuisine
Come in and Enjoy
PASTA • SEAFOOD
1539 Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1539 Broadway
Saugus MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts are love!
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
Come in and enjoy!
Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts is an iconic New England shop serving an unparalleled variety of artisanal donuts that are made fresh daily, and using the finest local and regional ingredients when possible.
J & M Italian American Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!