Victor's Italian Cuisine

PASTA • SEAFOOD

1539 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
PAN FRIED, TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND FRESH TOMATO SAUCE
Garlic Bread$4.00
PAN SEARED, PARMESAN ,ITALIAN, SPICES
Caprese Salad$7.00
VINE RIPENED PLUM TOMATO, SWEET BASIL, FRESH MOZZARELLA, EVOO & BALSAMIC REDUCTION
Fried Artichokes$8.00
CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TRUFFLE OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti$18.00
SAUTEED GARLIC, BROCCOLI AND ZITI, IN A BUTTER CHEESE SAUCE OR ALFREDO
Broccoli Florets$5.00
SAUTEED IN GARLIC RED PEPPER FLAKE & EVOO
Chicken Vodka$18.00
SO GOOD!!! RICH PINK VODKA CREAM SAUCE
Chicken Marsala$18.00
MUSHROOM, HAM, RICH MARSALA WINE
Housemade Meatballs$8.00
BAKED TO PERFECTION, SERVED WITH OUR TOMATO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN
Alforno (Sausage +gnocchi)$17.00
ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND HOMEMADE GNOCCHI TOSSED IN A RICOTTA & ROMANO TOMATO SAUCE TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
1539 Broadway

Saugus MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
