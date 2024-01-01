Garlic chicken in Victorville
Victorville restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about D6 Pizza - Spring Valley Lake
D6 Pizza - Spring Valley Lake
13295 Spring Valley Pkwy Suite D, Victorville
|Extra Large Garlic Chicken
|$29.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon (thin crust)
|Medium Garlic Chicken
|$21.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
|Personal Garlic Chicken
|$11.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
More about FRATELLIS PIZZERIA -
FRATELLIS PIZZERIA -
13718 HESPERIA RD, Victorville
|Medium Garlic Chicken
|$20.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.
|Large Garlic Chicken
|$24.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.
|XL Garlic Chicken
|$29.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.