Garlic chicken in Victorville

Victorville restaurants
Victorville restaurants that serve garlic chicken

D6 Pizza - Spring Valley Lake

13295 Spring Valley Pkwy Suite D, Victorville

Extra Large Garlic Chicken$29.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon (thin crust)
Medium Garlic Chicken$21.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
Personal Garlic Chicken$11.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
FRATELLIS PIZZERIA -

13718 HESPERIA RD, Victorville

Medium Garlic Chicken$20.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.
Large Garlic Chicken$24.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.
XL Garlic Chicken$29.99
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mushroom and crumbled bacon.
