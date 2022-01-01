Nachos in Victorville
Victorville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Los Pollos Bros - 12190 Hesperia Rd - Victorville CA, 92395
CHICKEN
Los Pollos Bros - 12190 Hesperia Rd - Victorville CA, 92395
12190 Hesperia Rd, Victorville
|Bros Nacho Bowl
|$11.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa
|Bros Nacho Burrito
|$11.49
|Nachos Cheese/Chips Only
|$7.99
More about Awake Juice Bar - Apple Valley - 18855 Bear Valley Rd
Awake Juice Bar - Apple Valley - 18855 Bear Valley Rd
18855 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley
|Apple Nachos
|$4.00
apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle
More about Awake Juice Bar - Legends
Awake Juice Bar - Legends
15321 Palmdale Road, Victorville
|Apple Nachos
|$5.00
apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle
More about Awake Juice Bar - Victorville - 14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101
Awake Juice Bar - Victorville - 14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101
14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101, Victorville
|Apple Nachos
|$4.00
apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle