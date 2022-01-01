Go
Victory Bistro Ultra Lounge

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

27801 Euclid Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (264 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Skins$6.25
6 Pack Traditional Wings$6.50
Lobster Mac$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks$4.50
Side French Fries$2.00
Chicken Alfredo$11.95
Basket French Fries$3.25
12 Pack Traditional Wings$12.00
Original Steak Philly$8.95
Shrimp Alfredo$12.95
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

27801 Euclid Ave

Euclid OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
