Victory Restaurant & Lounge
Our menu consists of elevated comfort foods that will leave you wanting more. Our restaurant is designed with indoor and outdoor seating that includes large booths, perfect for sharing a meal with friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a perfect date night spot on a Wednesday, or an energetic weekend brunch to enjoy drinks and hookah with friends, Victory is ready to serve you.
2005 14th Street Northeast
Popular Items
Location
2005 14th Street Northeast
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Come in and enjoy!
Banana Blossom Bistro
We serve Vietnamese cuisine. Pho and Banh Mi are our family specialties!
Pineapple and Pearls
Come in and enjoy!
SOKO
Modern butcher shop with a deli