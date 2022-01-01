Go
Victory Restaurant & Lounge

Our menu consists of elevated comfort foods that will leave you wanting more. Our restaurant is designed with indoor and outdoor seating that includes large booths, perfect for sharing a meal with friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a perfect date night spot on a Wednesday, or an energetic weekend brunch to enjoy drinks and hookah with friends, Victory is ready to serve you.

2005 14th Street Northeast

Popular Items

Crab Fries with Old Bay Aioli$21.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Chimichurri Lamb Chops$50.00
Thai Chili Jerk Wings$20.00
Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab$42.00
Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Fried Wings$20.00
Seafood Macaroni & Cheese$26.00
Lobster Fried Rice$42.00
Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$20.00
Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo Pasta$42.00
Cajun Alfredo Sauce with Asparagus tips & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Location

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
