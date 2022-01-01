Go
Toast

Victory House

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

3215 Coffey Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.00
Lemonade$2.50
Side French Fries$5.00
8 pc. Boneless Wings$8.00
Flatbread - Pepperoni$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
14 pc. Boneless Wings$13.00
10 pc. Chicken Wings$15.00
Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Pepsi$2.50
Classic burger$15.00
Topped with hour choice of cheese and a side of fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3215 Coffey Lane

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fruta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0379

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston