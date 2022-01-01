Go
Victory Italian – River North brings all the flavors that Victory Restaurants are known for to our upscale Chicago Italian dining environment.
As an integral member of the River North community, Victory Italian is a favorite for neighborhood dwellers, business people, and downtown visitors alike. Able to accommodate date night diners, family celebrations, and private parties, Victory Italian is favored for our delicious food, expertly chosen wine list, and welcoming atmosphere.

434 W Ontario street

Popular Items

Nanna's Gravy$23.00
slow braised pot roast in red wine crushed tomato sauce over rigatone gigante topped with fresh ricotta
Garlic Bread
Caesar Salad$11.00
classic Caesar, anchovies upon request
Eggplant Stack$18.00
eggplant milanese, mighty vine tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, arugula, aged balsamic
Linguine with Clam Sauce$26.00
baby clams served with your choice of spicy red sauce or white wine garlic sauce
434 W Ontario street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Ciccio Mio

a nice Italian restaurant

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

Protein Bar & Kitchen

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Chicago, IL 60654

5411 Empanadas

Come in and enjoy!

