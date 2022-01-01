Victory Italian - River North
Victory Italian – River North brings all the flavors that Victory Restaurants are known for to our upscale Chicago Italian dining environment.
As an integral member of the River North community, Victory Italian is a favorite for neighborhood dwellers, business people, and downtown visitors alike. Able to accommodate date night diners, family celebrations, and private parties, Victory Italian is favored for our delicious food, expertly chosen wine list, and welcoming atmosphere.
434 W Ontario street
Popular Items
Location
434 W Ontario street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ciccio Mio
a nice Italian restaurant
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Chicago, IL 60654
5411 Empanadas
Come in and enjoy!