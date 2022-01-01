Go
Vida Cantina

Modern Mexican

2456 Lafayette Road

Popular Items

Pollo Verde$19.00
tomatillo braised chicken, green chili sauce (*gf)
Rice and Beans$5.00
1/2 Guacamole$8.00
corn chips and salsa fresca (*gf/v/vn)
Two Taco$12.00
1/2 Kale Salad$6.00
local OG kale, masa croutons, almonds, cotija cheese, sherry vinaigrette (*gf/v/*vn)
Carne Asada Enchilada$20.00
guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)
Three Taco$18.00
Guacamole$12.00
corn chips and salsa fresca (*gf/v/vn)
Kale Salad$11.00
local OG kale, masa croutons, almonds, cotija cheese, sherry vinaigrette (*gf/v/*vn)
Chips and Salsa$7.00
corn tortilla chips with salsa fresca
Location

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

