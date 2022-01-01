Go
Main pic

VIDA

Open today 9:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4964 MERRICK ROAD

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

TT with MODS
CHIP TRIO$13.00
Housemade Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Quacamole, Queso
CHICKEN AVOCADO CRISPY ROLL$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Cilantro, Grilled Corn, Chipotle Cream, Mango-Chili Dipping Sauce
SHRIMP BLT TACO$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo
FILET MIGNON TACO$15.00
Roasted Garlic + Charred Onion Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumble
CHICKEN TACO$11.00
Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo
GUACAMOLE CLASSIC$11.00
Red Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Warm Corn Tortilla Chips
GRILLED SHRIMP$14.00
Black Beans & Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Old Bay Crema
GRILLED CHICKEN$13.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Grilled Corn, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK NY 11762

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ZimZari Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bango Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pickup

pickup bag icon

VIDA

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston