Vidalia restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vidalia restaurants
More about Papa Bucks BBQ
Papa Bucks BBQ
1500 East 1st street, Vidalia
|Popular items
|1 lb Pulled Pork
|$12.00
1lb of freshly pulled pork and your choice of a 6oz sauce. Makes 3-4 sandwiches
|The Original (Pork)
|$9.00
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
|Beef Brisket
|$14.00
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
More about Shoneys
Shoneys
2505 E. 1st Street, Vidalia