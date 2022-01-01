Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vidalia restaurants you'll love

Go
Vidalia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vidalia

Must-try Vidalia restaurants

Papa Bucks BBQ image

 

Papa Bucks BBQ

1500 East 1st street, Vidalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Pulled Pork$12.00
1lb of freshly pulled pork and your choice of a 6oz sauce. Makes 3-4 sandwiches
The Original (Pork)$9.00
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Beef Brisket$14.00
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
More about Papa Bucks BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Rialto

120 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA 30474, Vidalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rialto
Banner pic

 

Shoneys

2505 E. 1st Street, Vidalia

No reviews yet
More about Shoneys
Map

More near Vidalia to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston