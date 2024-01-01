Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Vidalia
/
Vidalia
/
Tacos
Vidalia restaurants that serve tacos
The Red Stag Tavern
149 Mose Coleman Drive, Vidalia
No reviews yet
Tacos
$8.00
More about The Red Stag Tavern
TreeHouse Grill
723 NORTH ST W, Vidalia
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$11.75
Blackened Mahi Tacos
$14.75
More about TreeHouse Grill
