Tacos in Vidalia

Vidalia restaurants
Vidalia restaurants that serve tacos

The Red Stag Tavern

149 Mose Coleman Drive, Vidalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$8.00
More about The Red Stag Tavern
TreeHouse Grill

723 NORTH ST W, Vidalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$11.75
Blackened Mahi Tacos$14.75
More about TreeHouse Grill

