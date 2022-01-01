Go
Vida's Butcher

100 vegan, plant based butcher. We make all of our proteins and cheeses from scratch!

1724 northwest blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian$12.00
BBQ Cheddar Beef$12.00
Turkey Pesto Melt$12.00
Hot Ham And Cheese$10.00
Chipotle Cheddar Melt$12.00
Red Skinned Potato Salad$4.00
The California$12.00
Vida's Reuben$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1724 northwest blvd

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
