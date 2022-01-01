Go
Vidl - Be Well Boxes

special Easter pickup on 4/16

111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103

Popular Items

Carrot Cake Mini Loaves$4.50
w/ creamy vegan icing. 4 in. mini loaf serves 2 (or 1..we don't judge) (G,N)
Spring Chickpea Pot Pie$26.00
peas, carrots, celery root, sage
topped w/ flakey chive biscuits (G, N)
32 oz ready to heat in your casserole serves 4-6
Alubia Bean 'egg' Salad$9.00
Tiny creamy white heirloom beans mashed with olive oil and seasoned with black salt, parsley, lemon and grainy mustard. Perfect with your fave cracker. 16 oz.
The Be Well Box$115.00
See Current Menu below.
schedule MONDAY pick-up 9am to 4 pm
Oder Deadline 9am on previous SUNDAY
Double Chocolate Almond Joy Drops$6.00
4 bite sized drops of joy. (N)
Hot Cross Buns$8.00
Soft sweet rolls studded with apricots, currants and golden raisins. 4 fat rolls. (G)
French Lentils & Roasted Golden Beets$14.00
Local Spring Lettuce Mix, Citrus, Radish, Green Goddess Dressing (N)
serves 3-4 as side salad
Cauliflower Mornay Casserole$16.00
A creamy classic made vegan. Topped with toasted hazelnuts. 32 oz. ready to heat in your casserole serves 4-6. (N)
Knoxville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
