Vidl - Be Well Boxes
special Easter pickup on 4/16
111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103
Popular Items
Location
111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Potchke
Potchke Deli is a one-year culinary residency (or more 😉) by laurence faber & emily williams, coming march 2022 to the historic regas building.
potchke means to fuss around in the kitchen, to dwaddle, to waste time. and that’s precisely what we’re here to do. think of potchke as lesser babka’s older brother with a bingo addiction and a taste for egg creams, currently schmoozing with your bubbe on del boca vista’s racquetball court.
Crafty Bastard
Come in and enjoy!
The Brass Pearl
Eclectic seafood and oyster bar located in Market square in downtown Knoxville!
Vidl
Provisions for Well-Being.