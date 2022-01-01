Go
Located in downtown Western Springs, Vie offers contemporary American cuisine. Chef Paul Virant opened Vie, his flagship restaurant, in 2004. Vie focuses on year-round seasonal eating with menus featuring house-made pickles and preserves.

4471 Lawn Ave • $$$$

Popular Items

Vie Burger$15.00
cdk 21-day dry-aged beef, butterkase cheese, vie bacon, dill pickles, dijonnaise
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.00
breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, giardiniera, focaccia
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
smoked paprika aioli, bread & butter pickle relish, arugula
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
locally foraged hen of the woods mushrooms, cipollini onions, white wine cream sauce
Buttercake$14.00
st. louis gooey buttercake, vanilla butter crust, spiced pumpkin butter, dark chocolate cremeux, toasted pumpkin seeds, brown sugar tuile
CDK Steak Sandwich$18.00
wood-grilled hanger steak, horseradish aioli, cheese curds, pickled sweet peppers, grilled onions, baguette
Vie Salad$13.00
werp greens, shaved radishes, pickled summer beans, garlic and herb vinaigrette, parmesan
Fries$5.00
Location

4471 Lawn Ave

Western Springs IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
