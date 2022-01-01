Vie
Located in downtown Western Springs, Vie offers contemporary American cuisine. Chef Paul Virant opened Vie, his flagship restaurant, in 2004. Vie focuses on year-round seasonal eating with menus featuring house-made pickles and preserves.
4471 Lawn Ave • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4471 Lawn Ave
Western Springs IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hillgrove Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Antonino’s Ristorante
Old School Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Since 1988
Catering - Blackberry Market
The Catering Menu for our fast-casual café in downtown La Grange serving handcrafted meals, coffee, baked goods, and a robust catering menu. Looking for more than catering? Visit order.blackberry.cafe.
Forbidden Noodles
Insanely Delicious Ramen Noodles & Asian Fusion Dishes.