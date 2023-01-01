Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Phelps
  • /
  • Vienna cafe and consignment - 102 Main St
A map showing the location of Vienna cafe and consignment - 102 Main StView gallery

Vienna cafe and consignment - 102 Main St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

102 Main St

Phelps, NY 14532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

102 Main St, Phelps NY 14532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Canal View
orange starNo Reviews
247 West Union Street Newark, NY 14513
View restaurantnext
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
orange star4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurantnext
Bella's Seneca Lake Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
369 WATERLOO - GENEVA RD WATERLOO, NY 13165
View restaurantnext
Star Diner
orange star4.6 • 76
1111 Waterloo Geneva Road Waterloo, NY 13165
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Canandaigua
orange star4.5 • 1
3140 County Road 10 Canandaigua, NY 14424
View restaurantnext
Cafe Aqueduct
orange star4.9 • 90
201 East Main St Palmyra, NY 14522
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Phelps

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vienna cafe and consignment - 102 Main St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston