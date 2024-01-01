Biryani in Vienna
Aditi Gourmet
405 Maple Avenue East, Vienna
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.00
basmati Rice flavored with spices & Lamb cooked with ingredients. served with pappad, raita, lemon pickle
|Shrimp Biryani
|$18.00
basmati Rice flavored with spices & shrimp cooked with ingredients. served with pappad, raita, lemon pickle
|Vegetable Biryani
|$15.00
basmati Rice flavored with spices & vegetable cooked with ingredients. served with pappad, raita, lemon pickle