Chicken korma in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Vienna restaurants that serve chicken korma

Aditi Gourmet

405 Maple Avenue East, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Korma$18.00
delicately spiced boneless chicken in a creamy almond sauce. served with rice
More about Aditi Gourmet
Bombay Tandoor Bar and Grill

8603 Westwood Center Dr, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Korma$20.00
More about Bombay Tandoor Bar and Grill

