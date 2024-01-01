Egg rolls in Vienna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roll Play Catering

8150 Leesburg Pike (Catering), Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls (C)$0.00
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
Roll Play - Tysons Corner

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2 ct)~$3.50
Hand-rolled in house with fresh carrots, taro, onion and shallots and deep fried to golden crispiness. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Shrimp and Pork Egg Roll (4 ct)~$7.95
Hand-rolled in house, loaded with shrimp and pork and deep fried to golden crispiness. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Shrimp and Pork Egg Roll (2 ct)~$4.50
Hand-rolled in house, loaded with shrimp and pork and deep fried to golden crispiness. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
