Fried rice in Vienna

Me's Special Fried Rice (C) image

Roll Play Catering

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
Takeout
Me's Special Fried Rice (C)
Flavored with Me's (Mom's) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Topped with runny egg with black pepper and cilantro. Served in the side portion size(16oz).
Triple X Fried Rice image

Roll Play Grill

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
* Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
